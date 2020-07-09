Rockwall County officials have been working this week to make sure there is an accurate count of the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, which now includes an additional death attributed to the virus.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Monday her office, the county’s geographic information system department and County Judge David Sweet, continued to work with Texas Department of State Health Services during the July 4 holiday weekend to verify the county’s data.
“Judge Sweet presented this data to the Fate and Rockwall City Councils this evening as well,” Neville said. “With everyone’s help at DSHS and at Rockwall County we are now able to accurately report again.”
Tuesday, Neville explained her office was working with the city of Rowlett to include another 26 cases from the Rowlett portion of Rockwall County were reported.
“DSHS does not provide Rockwall County with all of Rowlett’s cases,” Neville said. “Thanks, Rowlett for being a great partner and sharing this information.”
As of press time, there were 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County, including 89 estimated active cases and 317 estimated recoveries.
A total of 17 deaths were confirmed because of the virus as of Wednesday, one more than what had been previously reported.
A total of 6,028 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County and 37 people had been confirmed with COVID-19 in Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and Tuesday.
The total number of cases included 234 people in Rockwall, 71 in Fate, 25 in Heath, 28 in Royse City, 32 in Rowlett, 12 in McLendon-Chisholm, one each in Wylie and Mobile City and 19 in the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
There were 43 patients attributed to the Broadmoor Lodge in Rockwall and nine in the Royse City Medical Lodge.
