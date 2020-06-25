After weeks of increases in the local numbers, Rockwall County appeared to be getting a bit of a breather earlier this week when it came to the COVID-19 virus.
Adjacent Hunt County was not nearly so lucky, reporting a sharp jump in the statistics related to the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported that as of press time that it had not received any new confirmed cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services since six cases were reported on June 19.
As of Wednesday morning, Rockwall County was reporting 264 confirmed cases, with 195 reported recoveries and 16 deaths connected with the virus. A total of 4,813 tests had been conducted in the county.
The report indicated there were 131 cases in Rockwall, 41 in Fate, 35 in Royse City, 11 in Rowlett, six in Heath and two in McLendon-Chisholm.
Another 25 people suspected of having COVID-19 were reported at Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and Tuesday mornings, according to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported there were 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the county between Monday and Tuesday of this week.
As of Wednesday morning, the county had recorded 330 positive COVID-19 cases, with 105 recoveries, 40 more than what had been reported for the previous several days. A total of 220 cases were considered as active, with 206 of the patients reported recovering at home and 14 patients remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday morning, three fewer than the total reported Tuesday.
Five people have reported having died from the virus in Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,903 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 44 more than was reported Tuesday and 1,273 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
