Rockwall County added more than 80 new COVID-19 cases during the past week, while more than 80 patients reportedly recovered from the virus at the same time.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,646 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 86 cases since Sept. 23. There were 70 active cases reported, 13 more than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,552 recoveries, 82 more than on Sept. 23.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 779 from Rockwall, 262 from Fate, 92 from Heath, 161 from Royse City, 169 from Rowlett, 53 from McLendon-Chisholm, 18 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 111 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Tuesday night, there were 13 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, three of whom were listed in intensive care. A total of 24 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 17,548 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, resulting in a 9.4 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were eight active student cases and three active staff cases, with 19 students completing stay-at-home periods and 11 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one elementary school student and two elementary school staff members cleared to return to campus, three middle school students cleared and one high school student cleared to return.
Two high school students were still listed with an active case as of Wednesday morning.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
