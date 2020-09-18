Most cities across Rockwall County reported an impressive July in terms of collecting sales tax revenue, according to a report issued Sept. 10 by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
But Hegar is warning the good times may not last much longer.
“Consumer spending was supported in July by enhanced federal benefits, which have since been reduced or expired,” Hegar said. “Consequently, further declines in sales tax revenue may ensue in the coming months.”
The city of Rockwall, while posting a more modest increase in sales tax rebate revenue during the month, continues to hold steady with 2019’s revenue in year-to-date totals.
The September sales tax rebate payment represents each city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in July and reported to the comptroller's office in August.
“State sales tax collections from all major sectors other than retail trade declined significantly from a year ago levels, with the largest declines in the oil-and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said. “Collections from retail trade were up, as increased consumer spending on home improvements, home entertainment, distance learning and outdoor recreation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred higher remittances from building materials, home furnishing, electronics and appliance, and sporting goods retailers. Retail trade tax collections were also boosted by online out-of-state vendors and marketplace providers who did not have tax collection obligations a year ago. Tax remittances from the information sector were depressed, as federal law in July began prohibiting sales taxation of internet service.”
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving more than $2.11 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 3 percent from the slightly more than $2 million received in September 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Rockwall has taken in just under $19.8 million, an increase of $30,266.67, or 15-hundredths of a percent from the same point 12 months ago.
• Royse City was to receive $355,885.36 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 9.16 percent from the $325,999.69 received in September 2019. For the year to date, Royse City has taken in $3.43 million, a rise of 24.4 percent from the $2.76 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
• Fate received $102,692.29 from the comptroller’s office, an increase of 24.15 percent from the $82,715.51 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected a little more than $1 million representing a jump of 30.58 percent from the $774,223.52 the city had received through September 2019.
• Heath received $164,434,85 this month, representing an increase of 34.61 percent from the $122,156.03 it received in September 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in a little more than $1.45 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 36.84 percent when compared to the $1 million the city had collected through September of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $31,501.95 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 60.86 percent from the $19.583.21 the city collected during September of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $286,060.64 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 78.46 percent from the $160,291.95 collected through September 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $12,784.22 this month, representing an increase of 102.5 percent from the $6,313 collected in September 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $81,672.62 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 48.88 percent from the $54,855,57 collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
