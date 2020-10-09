Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County will host its Ain’t Life Grand-ish fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Boyd Farm, located off North Highway 205 in Collin County.
“We understand that folks are concerned about large group gatherings, and last year’s gala drew over 500 people. That’s why we’re so excited to have found a way to move ahead with this year’s gala in a safe, fun and socially responsible way,” said Maureen Cook, MOWSS Development Director.
Without having to leave your parking spot, gala-goers will be transported back to the Jazz Age. Socially-distanced parking stations will allow for guests to relax either in their cars or outside their vehicles in lawn chairs. Toyota of Rockwall, longtime MOWSS supporters, will guide motorists to their private parking space.
There will be live music by Michael Summers and 30 Miles East. Mouth-watering favorites served up with charcuterie boards will be prepared and served by Eddie Deen. Beverages will be available (no coolers allowed, please).
Come early during a designated time to pick up your dinner to go. The curbside drive-through option is available for those wishing to enjoy their charcuterie boards in the comfort of their home, watching the event unfold via livestream on Facebook.
General gala admission is $150 and includes dinner for two, with one charcuterie board. To purchase admission tickets, go to bidpal.net/mealstogo20/ticketing or rockwallmealsonwheels.org.
The Kitschy Cupboard/Dee Evans Group is already on board as a Grand Ole’ Sponsor, as well as several Swag Bag Sponsors. Additional sponsorships at various levels are still available.
Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the evening. Purchase raffle tickets in advance at $20 each or six for $100. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased via car hops during the event. Live auction items will be available for bidding.
“Fundraising events are vital to fulfilling our mission,” said Cook. “Purchasing just one ticket (dinner for two) to the gala will provide over 22 meals to local seniors. For tickets, sponsorships, donations, or volunteer opportunities, visit rockwallmealsonwheels.org or call 972-771-9514.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.