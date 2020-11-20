Rockwall native Erin Kinsey, 20, helped pen the song that has now become the anthem for Susan G. Komen, entitled “PINK.”
The song features five artists from country, pop and R&B — Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans — and imagines a day when pink is just another color and no longer the symbol of breast cancer. Kinsey co-wrote the song with Victoria Shaw and Jodi Marr.
Kinsey grew up in Rockwall and began singing and playing guitar at 11 and now plays seven instruments. Kinsey and her band have headlined venues such as Love and War in Texas, The Gaylord Texan, CMA Fest, The Dallas International Film Festival and the C2C Festival in London, England. In 2017, Kinsey opened for Hunter
Hayes during the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Concert at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Shortly after graduation, Kinsey moved to Nashville to pursue her career in music.
On Oct. 24, Kinsey made her Opry debut on the Grand Ole Opry’s 12th Annual “Opry Goes Pink” show to support the fight against breast cancer.
Kinsey along with artists Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, and Rita Wilson with Victoria Shaw and newcomer all performed on the special show, which was the Opry’s 4,797th Saturday night broadcast.
A video of “PINK” is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZUObmVkJfg.
