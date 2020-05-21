Thousands of families across Rockwall County and the surrounding area will be assisted Friday, as the local Toyota dealership is partnering with the Salvation Army for a major food drive.
Toyota of Rockwall and the Salvation Army Corps of Garland are participating in the Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealers Association (TLMODA) and Salvation Army COVID-19 Day of Service.
The dealership’s Jo Ann Pacheco said 2,400 boxes of non-perishable food will be handed out during the event.
“They will each feed a family of four for seven days,” she said.
The giveaway is scheduled at Toyota of Rockwall, 1250 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
“It is a big event,” Pacheco said. “We do enjoy serving the community.”
The food drive is being conducted Friday at TLMODA dealerships in 24 cities and 17 states across the country.
All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-serv ed basis, but families can contact the Salvation Army Corps of Garland to register for a box by calling 972-272-4531.
Those seeking additional information about the can contact Toyota of Rockwall by calling 469-331-8372 or visiting the website at www.tlmoda.org/day-of-service.
