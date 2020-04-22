The owner and CEO of a local fashion retailer has helped the effort to manufacture and distribute personal safety wear for healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor McMillan-Johnson with the Hazel and Olive Boutique has teamed up with Pologram Distribution to procure KN95 personal protective facial masks.
The local healthcare facilities to receive the first shipment of protective masks will be Texas Oncology-Rockwall, Children’s Hospital Cancer Treatment-Dallas, Baylor Lake Pointe-Rowlett and Baylor-Dallas. Additional shipments will be dispersed to those local facilities who have requested this assistance.
“I have always made it a priority to give back to my community,” McMIllan-Johnson said. “Even though times are difficult as a small business owner right now, I’m still determined to do what I can to help those in need.”
