Hunt County is back down to having one patient with COVID-19.
County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a statement Friday night indicating that after the state reported during the morning that Hunt County had a second positive COVID-19 test result the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the individual in question, who was not tested locally, moved away from that location over a year ago. The state has been notified and has corrected the number back to one positive test result on the state website.
The county reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus Tuesday morning, described as a 50-64-year-old female from the southwest corner of the county.
Stovall also issued a statement Friday, stressing the importance of the stay at home order the Hunt County Commissioners Court issued in dealing with the pandemic.
“Hunt County is in a precarious situation because of: (1) its close proximity to millions of people in or near virus hot zones; (2) the numerous highways that cross the county which bring daily traffic from those places; (3) the fact that six counties touching our county borders now have positive cases; (4) our small population compared to other areas, which causes the county to be a lower priority when dispensing medical supplies; (5) the many Hunt County residents have essential jobs in hot zones; and (6) the residents who live in hot zones who have essential jobs in Hunt County,” Stovall said.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Friday afternoon among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 88 confirmed cases, 35 more than had been reported Thursday and Rockwall County reported three confirmed cases as of Friday where none were reported two days earlier.
Kaufman County had two cases as of Friday, with Fannin, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties reporting one confirmed case each.
As of press time Friday, the TDSHS reported there had been 23,666 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 1,659 confirmed cases and 23 deaths. The numbers were reported from 2,886 public labs and 20,780 private labs.
The disaster declaration approved by the Hunt County Commissioners Court prohibits anyone not working under an essential service to remain at home. Essential services include health care operations, grocery stores and pharmacies and businesses providing critical infrastructure.
The order also activated the Hunt County Emergency Management Plan, under which individuals caught violating the order can be cited and face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
