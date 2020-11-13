Rockwall County added almost 200 new COVID-19 cases during the past week, and the city of Rockwall had topped more than 1,000 cases of the virus.
An additional fatality attributed to COVID-19 and a new free testing site is scheduled to be in place through the end of the year.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 2,228 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 191 cases since Nov. 4. There were 198 active cases reported, and 1,997 recoveries, 94 more than one week earlier.
A total of 33 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, one more than had been recorded on Nov. 4.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 1,038 from Rockwall, 373 from Fate, 141 from Heath, 219 from Royse City, 218 from Rowlett, 67 from McLendon-Chisholm, 24 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 147 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Wednesday, there were 36 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, 11 of whom were listed in intensive care.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 26,991 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 2,020 more than one week earlier and the county was listed with a 7.7 percent positivity rating.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has announced LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, will serve as a static testing site through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing is scheduled to be available seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
