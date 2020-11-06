Rockwall County added hundreds of new COVID-19 cases during the past week and added another fatality connected to the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 2,037 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 232 cases since Oct. 28. There were 1021 active cases reported, and 1,903 recoveries, 100 more than one week earlier.
A total of 32 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, one more than had been recorded on Oct. 28.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 955 from Rockwall, 331 from Fate, 124 from Heath, 205 from Royse City, 192 from Rowlett, 64 from McLendon-Chisholm, 23 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 142 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Wednesday, there were 30 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, 11 of whom were listed in intensive care.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 24,791 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 1,837 more than one week earlier.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were 35 active student cases and 19 active staff cases, with 82 students completing stay-at-home periods and 43 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there were two elementary school students and one elementary school staff member active with the virus, with three elementary school students and three staff members cleared to return to campus. Four middle school students were reported active with the COVID-19 virus, with four students and one staff member cleared to return.
One high school student was reported active with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 12 high school students and one high school staff members cleared to return to campus as of Wednesday, with one additional district staff member active and one cleared to return.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
