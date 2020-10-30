Voters in Rockwall County will be heading to the polls on election day Tuesday amid reports many of them already cast their ballots during the early voting period, which ended today.
In addition to helping decide the next president of the United States and state senator, local voters will be making choices in several city council and school board elections, as well as a dozen proposed amendments to the Wylie City Charter and a $3.25 million bond proposal to improve parks and recreation facilities in Fate.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m.and 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rockwall was one of nine counties in Texas, also including Collin County, which was reported to have surpassed the total number of votes it received from the 2016 elections during the early voting period.
Sample ballots of the contested races in the Rockwall County and the Fate, McClendon-Chisholm, Rowlett, Royse City and Wylie city elections, as well as the Bear Creek Special Utility District Board election, are available in today’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Rockwall County Elections Department at 972-204-6200 or online at www.rockwallvotes.com or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
• The contest for United States Representative District 4 has Republican Pat Fallon facing Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli vying to fill the post that was vacated when John Ratcliffe took the position of Director of National Intelligence.
• Republican John G. Browning of Rockwall will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith for the post of Place 6 on the Fifth Court of Appeals. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Browning to replace the late Justice David Bridges, who was the GOP nominee for the spot before he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Royse City on the night of July 25.
