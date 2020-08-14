The City of Heath and Heath Economic Development Corporation/Heath Municipal Benefits Corporation has launched a “Heath Heroes Wear Masks” campaign. On hand to help were our own Heath Heroes, DPS Officer Wiedeman, far left, and DPS Officer Adams, far right, with from left, Mayor Kelson Elam, past HEDC/HMBC President Tom Johnson, President David Lane, Vice President Vicki Wallace and board members Sandra Doyle and Cynthia Allen.