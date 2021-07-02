As the month of June came to a close, another death was attributed to COVID-19 in Rockwall County, although there were few changes in most of the other statistics related to the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting there had been 9,614 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday, an increase of seven cases in one week’s time.
There had been 9,430 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of seven people within the previous seven days.
A total of 161 deaths had been attributed to COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, one more than a week prior and three more than on June 9.
As of Wednesday, 49,363 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 323 people in one week.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 2.3% of their patient populations were due to COVID-19.
According to the county’s report, eight people were in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus, unchanged from a week earlier, with two of those of those patients in the ICU, one fewer than the previous week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 57.11% of Rockwall County residents aged 12 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 48.43% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency’s report indicated that 87.39% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 78.15% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall County is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
