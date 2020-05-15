The Rockwall Independent School District is preparing to celebrate the Class of 2020, with pomp and circumstance with events in the new Texas Rangers ballpark in Arlington.
Graduation ceremonies for both Rockwall High School and Rockwall-Heath High School will be held at Globe Life Field.
An announcement from the district indicated the Rockwall High School Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be held on at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
The Rockwall-Heath High School Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.
The school district said the ceremonies will follow the recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas and the Texas Education Agency graduation ceremony guidelines, including the limitation of guests per graduate.
The district added participation by a student in the graduation ceremonies is voluntary and an alternative, individual type graduation plan has been organized to recognize any requesting senior.
Additional information on the various graduation ceremonies is expected to be released in the near future. Students and family members are being asked to designate whether they intend to participate in the ceremonies at the district’s website, www.rockwallisd.com.
