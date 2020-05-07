The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Rockwall County has risen once more, with a fourth case reported at a long-term care facility.
Three more people were confirmed with the virus Tuesday night, according to Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville.
“Two cases were in Rockwall, and one was in Fate,” Neville said.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting that as of press time Wednesday, the county had recorded 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a cluster of patients reported at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge, which had 14 cases, including all of the county’s fatalities.
“It is with deepest sympathies we must report an additional death at the Broadmoor Facility,” Neville said. “We now have a total of four deaths related to COVID-19 in Rockwall County. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the friends and families of everyone impacted by COVID.”
Neville said that her totals do not always sync with the ones shown on the department’s website or the Texas Department of State Health Services statistics.
“This is because Broadmoor has shared real-time information with us, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data lags a bit behind,” Neville said. “Also, all positive staff does not reside in Rockwall County. DSHS will not include those in Rockwall County’s aggregate number.”
The state agency previously reported one case from Mclendon-Chisholm as a Rockwall case.
“We have taken steps at the county level to avoid this problem in the future,” Neville said. “We have also updated our graphic to show one case in Mclendon-Chisholm.”
As of press time Wednesday, Neville’s office was also reporting 56 cases in Rockwall, 15 each in Fate and Royse City, three in Heath and one in Rowlett.
A total of 796 tests for the virus had been conducted as of Wednesday morning, with 56 reported recoveries.
