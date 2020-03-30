Rockwall County currently has four confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management is reporting one individual in the City of Fate was confirmed Saturday, with three others being from the City of Rockwall.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of this morning among the adjacent counties, Dallas County had 439 cases. Collin had reported 118 confirmed cases, Hunt County had three and Kaufman County had two cases
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
