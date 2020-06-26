FATE — The city of Fate is seeking citizen’s comments next month on a planned development within the city limits.
A public hearing on the proposed creation of the Williamsburg East Public Improvement District is scheduled during the city council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the Fate City Hall, 1900 C D Boren Parkway.
The same meeting will include a public hearing concerning the dissolution of the earlier Fate Public Improvement District No. 2.
The council called for both hearings during a joint meeting with the Fate Development Corporation on May 18.
The proposed district would include about 163.568 acres of land, located generally east of S FM 551.
The district would include the design, acquisition, and construction of improvement projects such as landscaping, fountains and distinctive lighting, signs, sidewalks, roadways, water and wastewater facilities.
The estimated cost to design, acquire and construct the improvements was reported to be slightly more than $19.5 million.
The city would levy an assessment on each lot within the district to pay for the costs of the improvements.
A complete description of the proposed district is available for inspection in the city secretary’s office at city hall.
The Fate Public Improvement District No. 2 covers a little more than 140 acres, in the same area as the Williamsburg East Public Improvement District and the owner of the district has petitioned the city to have the district dissolved.
