The Rockwall Farmers Market is back in business and will be operating each Saturday morning.
Rockwall Farmers Market will be open 8 a.m to noon at the Downtown Square through Sept. 26.
Organizers note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic changes will be implemented changes to make the event safer.
The Rockwall Farmers Market will be adhering to CDC guidelines for mass gatherings including:
• Social distancing of at least six feet must be practiced at all times
• Refrain from gathering or lingering in the market area
• Properly utilize the handwashing stations provided
• Wearing of a face covering is encouraged
• No samples or prepared food of any kind will be distributed
• CDC guidelines will be posted
Rockwall Farmers Market was established in 2008 by the Friends of Downtown Rockwall.
Additional information is available by visiting
the web site at www.rockwallfarmersmarket.org or emailing the market at info@rockwallfarmersmarket.org.
