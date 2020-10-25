Voters in Rockwall County still have chances to cast early votes ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
In addition to helping decide the next president of the United States and state senator, local voters are making choices in several city council and school board elections, as well as a dozen proposed amendments to the Wylie City Charter and a $3.25 million bond proposal to improve parks and recreation facilities in Fate.
The early voting period continues weekdays through Oct. 30, with early voting also offered in Rockwall County both days this weekend. Early voting in Rockwall County will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Royse City City Hall, 305 N. Arch St.; the Rockwall County Library, 1215 E. Yellowjacket Lane; the Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive; the Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Pkwy.
Early voting will also be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Rockwall County Library only.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Rockwall County Elections Department at 972-204-6200 or online at www.rockwallvotes.com or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
• The contest for United States Representative District 4 has Republican Pat Fallon facing Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli vying to fill the post which was vacated when John Ratcliffe took the position of Director of National Intelligence.
• Republican John G. Browning of Rockwall will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith for the post of Place 6 on the Fifth Court of Appeals. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Browning to replace the late Justice David Bridges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.