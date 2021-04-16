About three of every four senior residents of Rockwall County has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with six out of ten of them fully vaccinated
However, the numbers of those hospitalized due to the virus has been rising and Rockwall County reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated there had been 9,294 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of 46 cases in one week’s time.
The report also noted there had been 9,100 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 51individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 30,775 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 2,627 vaccinations during the previous week.
The office reported that 17 people were listed in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus, six more than one week earlier. Three people were in the ICU, unchanged from the previous week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 38.31 % of Rockwall County residents aged 16 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 26.91% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency’s report indicated that 73.74% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 60.43% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There had been 153 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, two more than one week prior.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall and Hunt counties is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
The vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over. No one under age 16 will be vaccinated.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management is surveying Rockwall County residents for planning purposes regarding future COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The survey is available at https://forms.gle/rbkoNGKCzMZdz8Jt8
