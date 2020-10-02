Voters only have a few days left to make sure they are registered for the Nov. 3 general election.
Voters across Rockwall County will be joining in the contest to determine the next president of the United States, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, with several statewide races also on the ballot.
There are also two contested Rockwall County races and one for the Rockwall Independent School District board on the ballot.
Monday, Oct. 5. is the final day to register to vote for the elections. Those wanting additional information can contact the Rockwall County Elections Department at 972-204-6200 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
As of Aug. 27, there were 68,182 people who were registered to vote in Rockwall County.
• The contest for United States Representative District 4 has Republican Pat Fallon facing Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli vying to fill the post which was vacated when John Ratcliffe took the position of Director of National Intelligence.
• Republican John G. Browning of Rockwall will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith for the post of Place 6 on the Fifth Court of Appeals. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Browning to replace the late Justice David Bridges, who was the GOP nominee for the spot before he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Royse City on the night of July 25.
• There is a race for the office of Rockwall County Tax Assessor-Collector between Republican Kim Sweet and Democrat Amber Crimmings.
• The office of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 will be decided between Republican Mark Russo and Democrat Tim Wells.
• One seat on the Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees is contested in the election and is between Peter Flores, Courtney Gober and Amy Hilton.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled Oct. 13-30.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
