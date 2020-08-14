Rockwall County reported a sharper rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries than in new confirmed cases, according to the Tuesday morning report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.
Rockwall County reported 1,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 59 cases of the virus from Monday’s report.
But the county also reported 861 estimated recoveries, an increase of 61 cases from Monday and 97 more than was reported Saturday.
The office reported that Beacon Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation had 63 residents and 32 staff who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“The facility is working closely with Health and Human Services, Garland Health Department, Rowlett Emergency Management and Rockwall County Emergency Management,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “Questions can be directed to the Facility Administrator, Matt Peterson.”
As of the latest report, Rockwall County has 144 estimated active cases of COVID-19, eight fewer than what had been reported Monday.
There had been 12,741 tests for the virus conducted in Rockwall County as of press time, 647 more than had been reported the day before.
A total of 19 people in Rockwall County hospitals had been admitted with confirmed COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 485 from Rockwall, 158 from Fate, 49 from Heath, 92 from Royse City, 135 from Rowlett, 33 from McLendon-Chisholm, five from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 65 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
