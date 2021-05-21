The number of people in Rockwall County hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped substantially during the past week, although another death was attributed to the virus.
More than half of the Rockwall County residents eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have received at least one dose and about four out of ten people are fully vaccinated.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported six people were listed in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus as of Wednesday, eight less than one week earlier. Three people were in the ICU, unchanged from the previous week.
There had been 157 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, one more than the previous week.
A report from the office indicated there had been 9,470 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of 32 cases in one week’s time.
There had been 9,288 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 36 individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 44,141 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,322 people in the past week. The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management hosted its final scheduled COVID-19 mass vaccination event on May 14.
The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 50.24% of Rockwall County residents aged 12 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 39.94% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency’s report indicated that 82.53% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 71.72% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall County is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
