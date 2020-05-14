Rockwall County continues to see a surge in the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and has reported a fifth death connected to a local long-term care facility.
Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson said there were no cases of the virus in the Rockwall County Jail.
More than 1,100 tests have been conducted in the county, with another mobile testing site scheduled next week. Donations of personal protective equipment are still being sought for the area’s front line workers in the fight against the virus.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported Wednesday morning there had been five new confirmed cases overnight.
“Two are in Rockwall,” Neville said. “One is at the Broadmoor Facility. One is in Heath. One is in Royse City. One person is less than 20 years old. One person is in their 40s. Two people are in their 50s. One person is in their 70s.”
Another 10 cases were reported between Monday and Tuesday.
“Four cases were from the Broadmoor Medical Lodge,” Neville said, noting there were 53 confirmed cases at the facility, including a fifth death reported Sunday.
The county had 131 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. There were 62 cases reported in Rockwall, 22 in Fate, 17 in Royse City, four in Heath, two in McLendon-Chisholm and one in Rowlett. A total of 23 of the Broadmoor cases were from Rockwall. The county had 75 reported recoveries as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,129 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Wednesday morning.
In a statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Eavenson said he was tested Tuesday using the COVID-19 lgG/lgm rapid test cassette (antibody test) in the medical office located in the detention center.
“To date, we have had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our detention center, to include personnel,” Eavenson said.
Neville said donations of personal protective devices, especially surgical gloves, are running low.
“If you have surgical gloves, please consider donating them at any of our drop off locations,” Neville said.”This donation drive has truly helped Rockwall County. When doctors, first responders, dentists, long-term care facilities, home care workers, and Meals on Wheels orders of PPE took longer than expected to arrive, your donations allowed us to send protective equipment to fill that gap.”
Eight secure donation boxes have been established at the following locations throughout Rockwall County:
• Fate DPS Station, 128 E. Fate Main Place
• Heath Public Safety Building, 200 Laurence Drive
• McLendon-Chisholm Fire Station 1, 1250 S. Highway 205
• Royse City Hall, 305 N. Arch St.
• Rockwall FD Station 1, 305 E. Boydstun Ave.
• Rockwall FD Station 2, 920 Rockwall Pkwy.
• Rockwall FD Station 3, 91 E. Quail Run Road
• Rockwall FD Station 4, 2915 S. Goliad St.
• Anyone with a large quantity of PPE that will not fit in a donations box, can contact 972-204-7080. Items accepted include N95 masks, surgical masks, surgical gloves, isolation gowns, goggles, face shields, hand sanitizers and sanitizing/disinfecting supplies.
Neville said another mobile testing site is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Those taking the test will be screened to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus before the process.
“There is no cost to be tested at the site,” she said. “The test is a nose/sinus swab. You have to make an appointment for the site to be tested.”
Appointments can be scheduled starting on Monday, May 19, and 220 appointments will be accepted.
Those wanting to make an appointment can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
