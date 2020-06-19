Rockwall County continues to record multiple new COVID-19 cases and another fatality connected to the virus, the first outside of a Rockwall long-term care facility.
The American Red Cross will be testing all donations at multiple local blood drives, which are scheduled starting today and again later this month.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported three additional cases Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 247 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of press time Wednesday. There had been 188 reported recoveries, an increase of 16 since Tuesday and 4,435 tests conducted.
The office reported Sunday the confirmation of the county’s 16th COVID-19 related death, the first outside of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
“An 80-year-old resident of Fate has passed away,” said County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “RCOEM and all of Rockwall County are thinking about and praying for the friends and family of the resident.”
Neville’s office indicated 63 persons suspected of having the virus had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Saturday and Wednesday.
The American Red Cross has scheduled blood donor drives in Rockwall County, with the first starting between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, Friday, at the Royse City city hall, 305 N. Arch St.
Additional blood donor drives are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 26 at First Presbyterian Church Rockwall, 602 White Hills Drive; and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 27 at both Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6819 South FM 549.
The American Red Cross has begun testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.