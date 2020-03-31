The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Rockwall County and the surrounding area continue to increase.
As of Tuesday morning, Rockwall County had five confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, area chambers of commerce and the Royse City Independent School District are hoping to shed lights of hope during the pandemic.
The Rockwall County Department of Emergency Management was reporting one individual in the City of Rowlett was confirmed Monday afternoon, One reported from the City of Fate and with three others being from the City of Rockwall.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of press time Tuesday among the adjacent counties, Dallas County had 488 cases. Collin had reported 134 confirmed cases, Hunt County had four and Kaufman County had three confirmed cases.
As of Tuesday morning, the TDSHS reported there had been 35,880 tests conducted in Texas for cases of COVID-19, with 2,877 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. The numbers were reported from 3,704 public labs and 32,176 private labs.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at:
txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
Six area chambers of commerce — Royse City, Rockwall, Rowlett, Caddo Mills, Greenville and the Lake Tawakoni Regional — are are calling on all their members to take part and help spread the word to their friends and neighbors of an opportunity to show gratitude to the doctors, nurses, medical professionals, first responders and everyone else working to aid others during #UniteWithLight and place a light outside their businesses or homes, or just turn on their porch lights, between 8 and 10 p.m. Friday nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Royse City ISD is also lighting the stadium at Royse City High School each Friday night to show its support.
