The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Rockwall County continue to climb, with 13 more individuals being confirmed with the virus as of the middle of the week and with dozens more suspected cases arriving at local hospitals.
The statistics have also been surging for Hunt County, which is reporting its fastest rise in cases since the pandemic started.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management received seven additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday from Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Six of the cases are located in Rockwall,” said County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “One case is located in Royse City. One person is in their 20s. Three people are in their 30s. Two people are in their 40s. One person is in their 70s.”
The office reported the county had six more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
As of press time Wednesday, Rockwall County had 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 172 reported recoveries and 15 confirmed deaths due to the virus, all reported from the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
Neville said 57 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and press time Wednesday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Wednesday morning that the county had 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 15 additional cases reported late Tuesday night and 11 cases one day earlier.
A total of 54 people were said to have recovered, while 88 individuals were current cases, 85 of whom were reported recovering at home.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died because of COVID-19.
