Rockwall County has exceeded 600 cases of COVID-19, and is also reporting additional patients recovering from the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported there were 601 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday evening, 34 more than was reported Monday.
There were 113 active cases reported, seven more than Monday, with 471 estimated recoveries, 17 more than the previous report.
Rockwall County reported 17 deaths related to COVID-19, with 7,839 tests conducted as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 378 tests since Monday.
The office reported there were 45 COVID-19 patients in Rockwall County hospitals as of press time.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 311 from Rockwall, 97 from Fate, 33 from Heath, 42 from Royse City, 61 from Rowlett, 24 from McLendon-Chisholm, one each from Mobile City and Wylie and 31 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
• Additional information on the numbers is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
