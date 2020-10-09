Rockwall County added three deaths from the COVID-19 virus to start the month of October and has topped more than 1,700 total cases of the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,720 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 74 cases since Sept. 30. There were 73 active cases reported, three more than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,620 recoveries, 68 more than on Sept. 30.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 811 from Rockwall, 266 from Fate, 99 from Heath, 168 from Royse City, 186 from Rowlett, 56 from McLendon-Chisholm, 19 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 114 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Tuesday night, there were 18 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, five of whom were listed in intensive care.
A total of 27 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of three from the report on Sept. 30.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 18,686 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 1,138 more now than a week earlier, resulting in a 9.2 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were six active student cases and four active staff cases, with 26 students completing stay-at-home periods and 15 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one elementary school student and two elementary school staff members cleared to return to campus, three middle school students cleared and two high school students cleared to return. Two high school students and one staff member were still listed with active cases as of Wednesday morning.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
