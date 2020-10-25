Rockwall County reported adding more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the past week than new cases of the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,805 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 49 cases since Oct. 14. There were 58 active cases reported, five fewer than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,719 recoveries, 56 more than on Oct. 14.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 839 from Rockwall, 284 from Fate, 116 from Heath, 174 from Royse City, 192 from Rowlett, 57 from McLendon-Chisholm, 19 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 123 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Wednesday, there were 26people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, six of whom were listed in intensive care.
A total of 28 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 21,401 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 1,574 more than one week earlier, resulting in an 8.4 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were 11 active student cases and 15 active staff cases, with 52 students completing stay-at-home periods and 23 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one elementary school student active with the virus, with one elementary school student cleared to return to campus. Four middle school students were cleared to return as of Wednesday, as well as one middle school staff member. There were four high school students reported active with COVID-19 Wednesday, along with one high school staff member. Five high school students and one staff member were cleared to return Wednesday.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.