Rockwall County is reporting rises in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases, as well as recoveries.
Hundreds of more tests for the virus have been conducted during the past week.
The Rockwall County Office Of Emergency Management reported Tuesday evening that the county had 507 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 more than on Monday night, with 108 active cases, 31 more than the day before. On the other hand, there were a total of 382 people who had reportedly recovered from the virus, nine more than Monday and 24 more since July 10.
The office reported 36 people in Rockwall County hospitals were confirmed with COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday evenings.
A total of 17 deaths were confirmed because of the virus in Rockwall County.
A total of 6,819 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Tuesday evening, 173 more than what was reported Monday and 478 more than what was reported July 10.
The total number of cases included 259 people in Rockwall, 85 in Fate, 29 in Heath, 34 in Royse City, 51 in Rowlett, 20 in McLendon-Chisholm, one each in Wylie and Mobile City and 27 in the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.