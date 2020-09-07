Rockwall County was reporting a moderate increase of both new cases and recoveries related to COVID-19 during the past week, as close to 1,800 tests were conducted for the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,357 cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning, 67 more than on Aug. 26, with 138 active cases and 1,193 recoveries. The statistics reflected a total of four additional active cases and 63 recoveries during a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 18,461 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 1,785 tests in one week’s time report, resulting in a 7.4 percent positivity rate in the county.
State health officials define the testing positivity rate as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases in a county.
Rockwall County has had 26 people die because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 613 from Rockwall, 227 from Fate, 75 from Heath, 125 from Royse City, 164 from Rowlett, 42 from McLendon-Chisholm, 16 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 94 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
The Rockwall and Royse school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were two students and three staff members in the district reported via lab results to be positive with the virus, with two students and two staff members listed as “stay at home positive complete.”
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one student at Royse City High School lab-confirmed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
