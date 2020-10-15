Rockwall County reported another death from the COVID-19 virus this week.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,754 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 34 cases since Oct. 7. There were 63 active cases reported, 10 fewer than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,663 recoveries, 43 more than on Oct. 7.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 817 from Rockwall, 272 from Fate, 102 from Heath, 170 from Royse City, 186 from Rowlett, 56 from McLendon-Chisholm, 19 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 114 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Tuesday night, there were 20 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, four of whom were listed in intensive care.
A total of 28 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, one more than one week earlier and an increase of four fatalities from the report on Sept. 30.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 19,827 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 1,141more than one week earlier, resulting in an 8.8 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were 18 active student cases and 13 active staff cases, with 33 students completing stay-at-home periods and 16 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one elementary school student active with the virus, with one elementary school student and elementary school staff members cleared to return to campus. One middle school student was active with the virus Wednesday, with three middle school students and one middle school staff member cleared to return. There were three high school students reported active with COVID-19 Wednesday, with three high school students cleared to return. One staff member was cleared to return Wednesday.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
