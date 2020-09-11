Rockwall County is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 recoveries and a decrease in the total amount of active cases of the virus, with hundreds more tests having been conducted.
Local schools are reporting the numbers of cases in the districts are holding steady so far this year.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,403 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of seven cases since Tuesday’s report. There were 129 active cases reported, 21 fewer overnight, and 1,254 recoveries, 34 more since Tuesday and 82 more since Sept. 1.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 635 from Rockwall, 230 from Fate, 78 from Heath, 133 from Royse City, 164 from Rowlett, 43 from McLendon-Chisholm, 16 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 102 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 19,474 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 1,715 tests during the week resulting in a 7.2 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there was four active student case sand one active staff case, with four students completing stay-at-home periods and four staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one student at Royse City High School and one elementary school student who had been cleared to return to class, with one staff member and one middle school student confirmed with the virus as of Wednesday.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
