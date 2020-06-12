Most cities in Rockwall County have not yet felt a significant monetary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from the city of Rockwall, merchants across the county continued to report strong gains in sales tax rebate revenue during April and for the fiscal year so far, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.61 billion in May, 13.2 percent less than in May 2019 and the steepest year-over-year decline since January 2010.
The June sales tax rebate payment represents each city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in March and reported to the Comptroller’s office in April.
“Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services,” Hegar said. “The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices. The business closures and restrictions and stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred deep drops in collections from restaurants, amusement and recreation services and physical retail stores. These declines were offset in part by increases from big-box retailers and grocery stores that remained open as essential businesses, online retailers and restaurants that could readily pivot to takeout and delivery service. With the easing of state and local government social distancing orders beginning in May, business activity in the sectors most affected by measures to curb the pandemic should begin to slowly recover, but operations resuming at reduced capacity will result in continued reductions in employment, income and activity subject to sales tax for months to come.”
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving just over $1.79 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decrease of 7.15 percent from the slightly more than $1.93 million received in June 2019. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $12.57 million, a decrease of just 96 hundredths of a percent from the $10.76 million received through May of last year.
• Royse City was to receive a sales tax rebate payment of $394,996,50 this month, representing an increase of 37.63 percent from the $286,991.85 received during June 2019. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $2.16 million in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 21.29 percent from the $1.78 million collected through June 2019.
• Fate received $107,302.54 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 17.61 percent from the $91,231 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $637,919.14, representing a boost of 28.57 percent from the $496,156.10 the city had received through June 2019.
• Heath received $155,329.78 this month, representing a 15.32 percent increase from the $134,686.68 it received in June 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in $929,447.28, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 37.24 percent when compared to the $677,209.82 the city had collected through June of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $33,298.14 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 71.64 percent from the $19,399.10 the city collected during June 2019. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $188,309.65 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 86.43 percent from the $101,007.12 collected through June 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $10,416.31 this month, representing an increase of 97.5 percent from the $5,273.93 received in June of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $43,655.16 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 18.23 percent from the $36.922.63 collected through the same point one year ago.
