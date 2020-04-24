Rockwall County lost more than 1,000 jobs between February and March as the local unemployment rate surged to its highest level in years because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of people reported on the job last month was still higher than during March 2019, but the jobless figures are only expected to continue rising in the months ahead, according to a report issued April 17 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez, during a live Facebook briefing, said that since the week ending March 14, the agency has helped more than 1.2 million Texans file for unemployment benefits.
“That is a year-and-half worth of claims in just a month’s time,” Gamez said.
The TWC reported that on Monday, April 13, alone, $183 million in benefits were paid out, as $600 payments began on Monday.
The local surge came after several months of record employment.
There were 50,116 people listed as employed by the RWC in Rockwall during March, a loss of 1,007 jobs since February, but 234 more than in March 2019.
A total of 2,074 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in the county last month, an increase of 479 people since February and 467 more than in March one year ago
The March unemployment rate was the highest for the month since a 4.4 percent rate was reported locally in 2006. The number of people filing for unemployment last month was the highest in Rockwall County for March since 2014 when 2,144 people filed.
Gamez said he is aware that callers are getting frustrated in trying to contact the TWC because of the unprecedented volume, but asked for patience.
“The Texas Workforce Commission will help them and everyone that is qualified will receive benefits,” Gamez said.
