Another death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported in Rockwall County, with seven out of ten of the county’s older residents having been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Today, May 14, is the last chance to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management will be providing the Moderna vaccine between from 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and appointments are available at https://tinyurl.com/lastmassvax
The office reported 14 people were listed in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus, two more than one week earlier. Three people were in the ICU, unchanged from the previous week.
There had been 156 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, one more than the previous week.
A report from the office indicated there had been 9,438 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of 33 cases in one week’s time.
There had been 9,252 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 59 individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 42,819 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 52.72% of Rockwall County residents aged 16 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 41.94% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency’s report indicated that 81.81% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 70.52% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall and Hunt counties is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
The vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over. No one under age 16 will be vaccinated.
The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization Monday to the Pfizer- BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children as young as 12 years old.
