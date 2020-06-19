There will be parades, music and, of course, fireworks in Rockwall County for the Independence Day holiday.
At least two major celebrations are planned, one each in Rockwall and Royse City.
The Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled the parade for 9:30 a.m. July 4 starting at Wilkinson-Sanders stadium. The parade will proceed north on Townsend, take a left on Boydston, right on Fannin, and will conclude with a right turn on Rusk and ending at Dobbs Elementary School.
The evening festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a parachute jump and live music at Harry Myers Park and conclude at dark with the fireworks show.
Additional information is available online at https://playrockwall.com/the-park-at-emerald-bay-2-2/.
The city of Royse City will get a week’s head start on the Independence Day holiday, by hosting the annual “Celebrating Freedom” event.
The activities are scheduled starting at 7 p.m. June 27 at Royse City High School, specifically the south end of the parking lot at the football stadium.
The free Kids Zone and food vendors will be available, along with music from Brandon Bamburg. This year’s featured artist, Big Gus, takes the stage at 8:20 p.m., with the spectacular fireworks show starting at around 9:30 p.m. and is expected to be visible from across the event area.
There is no admission fee and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the event. No pets or alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Everyone attending is being asked to practice social distancing and are recommended to stay at least six feet away from people that aren’t in their family/group. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Handwashing stations will be available and all food vendors are being asked to provide hand sanitizer.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com.
