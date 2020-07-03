Rockwall County officials note they are working with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to double-check the reported totals of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said the office has spent countless hours to come up with the best data possible on the virus.
“Moving forward, we should continue receiving data from DSHS,” Neville said. “We hope that it does not require the level of validation necessary to provide accurate information as it has in the past. More accurate data will allow RCOEM to publish more timely information to benefit everyone in Rockwall County. If totals change, we will continue to provide you the rational and the process used to reach our published information.”
As of press time Wednesday, there were 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County. Of those, there were 109 estimated active cases, with 266 recoveries reported, as well as 16 confirmed deaths connected to the virus. There had been 5,369 tests conducted in the county as of Wednesday morning.
Neville said her office has been focused on the accuracy of the information being offered by the state.
“RCOEM has spent several days working with DSHS and the Rockwall County geographic information system (GIS) department to further validate all of the information we are now receiving from DSHS,” Neville said. “The short version of how the totals in the graphic were derived follows. 1. DSHS Region 2/3 provides RCOEM with all of the information they have regarding Rockwall County cases. 2. RCOEM removed duplicate cases from the data. 3. GIS removed cases that were outside Rockwall County from the data. 4. GIS corrected cases that DSHS incorrectly reported in the wrong city. RCOEM has reported the errors to DSHS to further refine the reporting process and data for the entire region.”
As of Wednesday, 173 of the cases were reported in the city of Rockwall, 67 in Fate, 34 in Royse City, 26 in Rowlett, 17 in Heath, 13 in McLendon-Chisholm, 42 at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall and two at the Royse City Medical Lodge.
