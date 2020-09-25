Rockwall County experienced about the same amount of new COVID-19 cases as recoveries during the past week.
Meanwhile, free testing for the virus continues in Rockwall this weekend.
Local schools were not reporting any sharp increases in cases during the past week.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,560 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 70 cases since Sept. 16. There were 57 active cases reported, three more than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,480 recoveries, 65 more than on Sept. 16.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 720 from Rockwall, 245 from Fate, 92 from Heath, 158 from Royse City, 169 from Rowlett, 49 from McLendon-Chisholm, 18 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 108 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 20,994 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 400 tests during the week, resulting in a 7.4 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were nine active student cases and four active staff cases, with 14 students completing stay-at-home periods and eight staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one elementary school student and elementary school staff members cleared to return to campus, three middle school students cleared and one high school student cleared to return. One high school student was still listed with an active case as of Wednesday morning.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
Well Health has a static location in Rockwall County for COVID-19 testing.
“There will be no out of pocket costs or co-pays for your test if insured,” said Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “If you don't have insurance, your test is also free through a Federal program.”
The testing continues between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shenaniganz, 1290 Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Results will be available in 48-96 hours. Positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.