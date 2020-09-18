Rockwall County recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 recoveries for the second week in a row and continues to report declines in the number of active cases of the virus, with more than 1,500 tests conducted during the past week.
Local schools were reporting only a handful of cases as of press time Wednesday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,490 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 87 cases since Sept. 9. There were 54 active cases reported, 75 fewer than was reported one week earlier, and 1,415 recoveries, 162 more since Sept. 9.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 680 from Rockwall, 237 from Fate, 84 from Heath, 155 from Royse City, 169 from Rowlett, 44 from McLendon-Chisholm, 18 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 102 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 20,594 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 1,520 tests during the week, resulting in a 7.1 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were nine active student cases and five active staff cases, with six students completing stay-at-home periods and five staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there was one student at Royse City High School and one elementary school student who had been cleared to return to class. Two elementary school staff members and two middle school students had also been cleared, while one middle school student was confirmed with the virus as of Wednesday.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
