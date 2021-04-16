Most of the cities in Rockwall County survived the February winter storm in good shape, according to a report issued April 7 by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Businesses in the county also are recording substantial increases in sales tax rebate revenues this month when compared to the same time one year ago according to the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
In a report issued April 1 Hagar said the freeze two months ago impacted revenues from across the state.
“Adjusted for the effects of delayed payments due to the late February winter weather disaster, March state sales tax collections continued to slump below levels of a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than retail trade and restaurants continued to decline, led by depressed receipts from oil- and gas-related businesses.”
Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.51 billion in February, 13.3% less than in February 2020; however, after adjusting the February totals to account for March 1 activity, February sales tax revenue totaled $2.68 billion, down 7.5% from February 2020.
“The pattern in sales tax collections we’ve seen for the past several months continued, with receipts from the retail trade sector showing gains over the prior year while receipts from oil- and gas-related sectors show deep declines,” Hegar said. “Receipts from online, sporting goods, furniture and home improvement retailers continue to be elevated, a trend apparent since the start of the pandemic as Texans spend more time at home.”
Figures released by Hegar’s office April 7 reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in February, which were reported to the comptroller’s office in March.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving a little more than $2.6 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a increase of 49.87% from the $1.74 million sales tax rebate revenue received in April 2020. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $9.96 million, a rise of 15.57% from the almost $8.62 million received through April of last year.
• Fate received $90,769.74 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 4.18% from the $87,124.35 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $450,905.33, representing a boost of 10.4% from the $408.407.21 the city had taken through April 2020.
• Heath was among the exceptions this month, as it received $130,785.77, representing a 6.93% decrease from the $140,530.39 it received in April 2020. For the fiscal year to date however, Heath has taken in $711,288.65, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 20.14% when compared to the $592,047.35 the city had collected through April of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received a sales tax rebate payment of $25.542.95 this month, representing an dip of 1.01% from the $25,804.43 received in April of last year. For the fiscal year to date, the city has collected $147,678.28 in sales tax rebate revenue, a boost of 14.89% from the $102,724.31 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $10.056.87 this month, representing an increase of 181.19% from the $5,553.17 received in April of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $50,614.66 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 97.16% from the $25.670.58 collected through the same point one year ago.
• Royse City was to receive a sales tax payment of $369,243.78 this month, an increase of 23.2% from the $299,703.78 collected during April 2020.
The figures reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in February, which were reported to the comptroller’s office in March.
For the fiscal year so far, Royse City has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $1.73 million, representing an increase of 24.21% from the $1.39 million received through April 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.