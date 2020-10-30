Rockwall County reported adding three more deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week, as well as dozens of recoveries from the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 1,805 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 135 cases since Oct. 21. There were 101 active cases reported, 43 more than had been reported one week earlier, and 1,803 recoveries, 84 more than on Oct. 21.
A total of 31 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, three more than had been recorded one week earlier.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 905 from Rockwall, 307 from Fate, 121 from Heath, 188 from Royse City, 192 from Rowlett, 61 from McLendon-Chisholm, 20 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 135 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Wednesday, there were 34 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, eight of whom were listed in intensive care.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 22,954 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 1,550 more than one week earlier, resulting in an 8.4 percent positivity rate in the county.
The Rockwall and Royse City school districts are each posting daily COVID-19 dashboards online. The Rockwall ISD report, as of Wednesday, indicated there were 26 active student cases and 15 active staff cases, with 59 students completing stay-at-home periods and 34 staff members completing stay-at-home periods.
The Rockwall ISD COVID-19 dashboard is available at www.rockwallisd.com/Page/16161.
The Royse City ISD report indicated there were one elementary school student and one elementary school staff member active with the virus, with two elementary school students and two staff members cleared to return to campus. One middle school student was reported active with the COVID-19 virus, with three students and one staff member cleared to return.
Nine high school students and two high school staff members were cleared to return to campus as of Wednesday, with one additional district staff member also cleared to return.
The Royse City ISD dashboard is available at www.rcisd.org/domain/362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.