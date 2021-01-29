Rockwall County added close to 700 new COVID-19 cases during the past week, even as the county vaccinated more than 1,300 people against the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting Wednesday the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity in the 19-county Trauma Service Area North Texas was at 21.8 percent as of press time Wednesday.
The latest report from the department indicated there had been 7,620 confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of 697 cases in one week. The department’s report also noted there had been 7,105 recoveries, representing an increase of 489 individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 4,229 vaccinations had been provided in the county, an increase of 1,325 patients in one week.
There had been 79 deaths reported in the county as a result of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 13 more than one week earlier and representing an increase of 24 deaths in two weeks.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported there were 96 people in the county’s hospitals suffering from COVID-19 as of Monday, including 15 patients in the ICU.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 62,342 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at multiple offices in Rockwall County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
