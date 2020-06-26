Rockwall County added almost 1,700 jobs between April and May, but the increase wasn’t nearly enough to alleviate the county’s record unemployment, according to a report issued June 19 by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Rockwall County’s unemployment rate was reported to be 10.7 percent in May, down from 11.7 percent in April, but above the 2.8 percent rate reported 12 months earlier.
The unemployment rate was highest ever reported for the county during May, with the closest previous mark the 7.2 percent rate reported in 2010.
There were 44,073 people reported as employed in Rockwall County during May, representing an increase of 1,692 jobs since April, but a reduction of 5,766 positions since May 2019.
A total of 5,316 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Rockwall County last month, 343 fewer than in April, but 3,869 more than in May of last year.
The May jobless numbers were also the highest in the county for the month since at least 1990.
The closest previous mark was in May 2011, when 2,818 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force added 1,692 people between April and May but lost 1,897 people when compared to May of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.