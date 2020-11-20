After thousands of tests had been performed in the past week, Rockwall County reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, along with more than 189 recoveries.
The number of patients hospitalized locally continues to rise and another death was attributed to the virus.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting a total of 2,433 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 205 cases in one week and 396 cases since Nov. 4. There were 216 active cases reported, and 2,183 recoveries, 186 more than one week earlier.
A total of 34 people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, one more than a week earlier and two more than had been recorded on Nov. 4.
The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases included 1,121 from Rockwall, 407 from Fate, 162 from Heath, 235 from Royse City, 236 from Rowlett, 71 from McLendon-Chisholm, 24 from Wylie, one from Mobile City and 171 from the unincorporated areas of Rockwall County.
As of the last report Wednesday, there were 64 people with COVID-19 being treated in Rockwall County hospitals, compared to 36 hospitalized cases one week earlier. Twelve of the patients were listed in intensive care.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there had been 29,456 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county as of press time Wednesday, 2,465 more than one week earlier.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management has announced LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, will serve as a static testing site through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing is scheduled to be available seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
