While the city of Rockwall is feeling the economic sting attributed to COVID-19, merchants across the remainder of the county continue to report strong gains in sales tax rebate revenue, according to a report issued July 8 by Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The July sales tax rebate payment represents each city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in May and reported to the Comptroller’s office in June.
Hegar said earlier this month that the improvements were noticed following a relaxation of widespread social distancing requirements across much of the state in May.
“The decline in state sales tax collections was driven principally by steep drops in remittances from oil- and gas-related sectors,” Hegar said. “Collections from the construction and amusement service sectors were also sharply down. While collections from restaurants also were depressed, the extent of the decline was checked by increased takeout and delivery sales. Retail trade receipts rose significantly, buoyed by increased online shopping and building material purchases, as business premises were modified for COVID-19 precautions. Retail sales likely also were boosted by increased alcoholic beverage sales at package, grocery and convenience stores. That’s because this category of spending shifted from restaurant and bar on-premise consumption, subject to mixed beverage taxes, to purchases for at-home consumption subject to sales tax. Increased spending by businesses to facilitate teleworking resulted in higher tax collections from vendors of computer hardware and software products.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order on June 26, again limiting certain businesses, including bars and restaurants, as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving just over $1.83 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing a decrease of 7.92 percent from the slightly more than $1.99 million received in July 2019. For the year to date, Rockwall has taken in $14.4 million, a decrease of 1.9 percent from the $14.68 million received through July of last year.
• Royse City reported receiving $435,553.18 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 45.75 percent from the $298,815.79 received in July 2019. For the year to date, the city has taken in $2.6 million, a rise of 24.8 percent from just under $2.1 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
• Fate received $118,071.72 from the Comptroller’s Office, an increase of 5.68 percent from the $111,723.02 in sales tax rebate revenue it collected during the same month one year earlier. For the year so far, Fate has collected $755,990.86, representing a boost of 24.36 percent from the $607,879.12 the city had received through July 2019.
• Heath received $169,009.04 this month, representing a 70.79 percent increase from the $98,952.20 it received in July 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in slightly less than $1.1 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 41.52 percent when compared to the $776,112.08 the city had collected through July of last year.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $34,220.44 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 93.03 percent from the $17,727.24 the city collected during July 2019. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $222,530.09 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 87.41 percent from the $118,734.36 collected through July 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $13,122.44 this month, representing an increase of 133.81 percent from the $5,612.26 received in July of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has collected $56,777.60 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 33.48 percent from the $$42,534.89 collected through the same point one year ago.
