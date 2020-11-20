All of the cities in Rockwall County enjoyed a big month in collecting sales tax rebate revenue during September, as retail businesses continued to take in customers, even as the state of Texas is still suffering from the impact of COVID-19.
In a report issued Nov. 2, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.72 billion in October, 3.5 percent less than in October 2019.
“October sales tax collections from all major economic sectors declined significantly from year-ago levels, with the exception of collections from retail trade,” Hegar said, whose monthly report was issued Nov. 14.
The figures represent sales taxes collected at local retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s office in October.
• The city of Rockwall reported receiving almost $2.67 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 14.5 percent from the $2.33 million received in November 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Rockwall has taken in almost $23.94 million, an increase of $340,000 from the same point 12 months ago.
• The comptroller’s office announced Royse City would receive $468,797.65 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 22.77 percent from the $381,823.28 received during November of last year.
The figures represent sales taxes collected at local retailers in September and reported to the Comptroller’s office in October. So far this fiscal year, the city has taken in $4.3 million in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 24.51 percent from the $3.46 million received through the same point one year ago.
* The comptroller’s office announced the city of Fate would receive $153,149.87, an increase of 25.61 percent from the $121,918,69 collected in November 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Fate has collected $1,27 million, representing an increase of 28.9 percent from the almost $988,000 taken in through the same point one year earlier.
• Heath received $222,255.03 this month, representing an increase of 26.81 percent from the $175,259.26 it received in November of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in a little more than $1.83 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 33.31 percent when compared to the $1.37 million the city had collected through November 2019.
• McLendon-Chisholm received $62,104.03 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 184.56 percent from the $21,824.5 the city collected during November of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $375,525,35 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 85.44 percent from the $202,497.63 collected through November 2019.
• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $11,354.42 this month, representing an increase of 109.36 percent from the $5,423.17 collected in November 2019. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $104.510.12 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 57.19 percent from the $66,486.34 collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city’s general fund, with the other being property taxes.
The Comptroller’s office tracks 12-month sales totals between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31 annually, while cities track the sales between Oct. 1 and Sept. 31, so next month’s sales tax report will include the city’s final numbers for the 2019 fiscal year.
