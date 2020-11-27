The city of Rockwall will welcome the arrival of the Yuletide season next weekend, with lights, music and the 51st annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade.
Everything gets underway at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with the parade, which starts at City Hall, 1111 E. Yellowjacket and ends downtown.
Entries are being accepted for the parade, with the theme of “Favorite Christmas Movie” at https://rockwallkiwanis.org/christmas-parade-2020/.
The Downtown Rockwall Hometown Christmas begins right after the parade and will include a Christmas sleigh, a snow tubing hill, mini farmers market, scavenger hunt, trackless train rides, food trucks and much more offered by the Downtown Rockwall Association.
The day will be capped by the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at 6 p.m.
Additional information is available online at http://www.rockwall.com/mainstreet/events.asp.
